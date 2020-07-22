Kygo and OneRepublic are Performing Live on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

As Kygo's latest album Golden Hour continues its rampage across streaming platforms, the tropical house wunderkind is taking to the small screen to perform one of the record's standouts.

Kygo and Ryan Tedder, frontman of famed pop-rock outfit OneRepublic, are slated for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform their hit single "Lose Somebody." The show will air on NBC tonight, July 22nd, at 11:35PM ET (8:35PM PDT). The appearance is not Kygo's television debut. That came back in 2015, when he appeared on James Corden's Late Late Show to perform his fan-favorite single "Stole the Show" alongside collaborator Parson James.

Kygo and Tedder also recently released a quirky, futuristic video for "Lose Somebody" in which they used a green screen to portray a kaleidoscopic, inter-dimensional journey with a bevy of supporting characters, including a giant ostrich and a robot. You can watch that video here and check out OneRepublic's Fallon announcement below.

