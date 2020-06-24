Kygo Tells Apple Music He's Been "Jamming" with The Weeknd

Fresh off the release of his third studio album Golden Hour, Kygo recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for the Beats 1 host's "At Home With" series to chat about the record and what he hopes listeners get out of the music.

The wide-ranging interview featured a slew of topics, like Kygo's relationship with Martin Garrix, his appreciation of Bon Iver, and his experience writing with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. However, it was his comments pertaining to The Weeknd that set off the sirens of his fanbase.

"I would love to make sound with The Weeknd," Kygo gushed. "That's been in the... We've been jamming before. I really hope that will happen one day. Actually, we were in a studio jamming. But we got to figure it out if that's the song we can make another one."

It's important to note that as of the time of writing, no one from Kygo nor The Weeknd's camps have divulged any details about a potential collaboration. However, fans can certainly find solace in the notion that the two have spent time in the studio together and the fact that Kygo is itching to collaborate.

The tropical house pioneer also told Lowe that Grammy Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran is on his list of dream collaborators. "But definitely, I would love to work with him, like Ed Sheeran," he said. "I would travel anywhere to meet this guy and then jam them in the studio. Hopefully, we can make it work."

You can watch the full interview here.

