Anyone who's dreamed of doing away with their day-to-day routine to live on the road can now live vicariously through LA Riots. The Los Angeles DJ/producer has consolidated his personal effects to fit into a soundproofed van with him and his dog.

"You ever just get the urge to sell everything you own, buy a van, build it out with your own two hands and live your best life traveling with your pup and making music wherever you go?" reads an Instagram post by LA Riots (real name Daniel Linton). "Well I did that.. I insulated this thing with Havelock Wool and couldn’t be happier with how well it deadened the sound."

Linton formerly partnered with John O'Brien on the LA Riots project. The two adopted the moniker in 2007 on the 15th anniversary of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots. They saw success at the intersection of indie music and techno/house that characterized the pre-EDM boom blog house era alongside the likes of Justice and MSTRKRFT.

Fans interested in a more behind-the-scenes look at Linton's life on the road can follow him via his personal Instagram account.

