Lady Gaga Announces New Album, Chromatica

Shortly after the release of her Tchami and BloodPop®-produced single, "Stupid Love," Lady Gaga has announced her next album. Her sixth album and the follow-up to 2016's Joanne will be called Chromatica. While she has yet to reveal the cover art for the upcoming album, she shared some art inspired by her latest work in the meantime.

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) recently sat down with Apple Music's Zane Lowe to discuss the upcoming effort. In a quote obtained by Pitchfork, she explained how the symbol she's created for the album represents the healing and bravery music can inspire. In her own words:

"The symbol for Chromatica has a sine wave in it, which is the mathematical symbol for sound, and it’s from what all sound is made from, and, for me, sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about. It’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone."

While the first single from the new album featured production from Tchami (real name Martin Bresso), it has not yet been revealed who will be featured on the additional songs - aside from BloodPop® (real name Michael Tucker) who is the executive producer of Chromatica.

Chromatica by Lady Gaga is set to release on April 10th, 2020. You can pre-save the album on a number of streaming services and pre-order physical copies here.

