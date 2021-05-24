Lady Gaga Dominates Dance/Electronic Music Categories at Billboard Awards

Gaga took home the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Artist and Album.

Pop icon Lady Gaga won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards over the weekend, dominating in the categories dedicated to electronic dance music.

While some might not expect to see the star so closely associated with electronic music, her catalogue deeply breaches into the realm of EDM. Gaga's latest album, Chromatica, enlisted many elite dance music producers including Skrillex, Tchami, Madeon, and Axwell, among others.

Lady Gaga and "Chromatica" contributing producer Tchami.

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Lady Gaga took home the award for Top Dance/Electronic Album for Chromatica, edging out DJ Snake's Carte Blanche, Gryffin's Gravity, Kygo's Golden Hour, and fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue's latest record, Disco.

Gaga also won out as the Dance/Electronic category's Best Artist, winning over EDM stars Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Surf Mesa, and Marshmello. While Imanbek's remix of SAINt JHN's "Roses" took the cake for Top Dance/Electronic Song, Gaga still had two nominations in the category, the Tchami-assisted "Stupid Love" and the wildly popular Ariana Grande collaboration, "Rain On Me."

Gaga also recently won Favorite Dance/Electronic Music Artist at the 2020 American Music Awards and topped the annual MRC Data Report with selections from Chromatica.

