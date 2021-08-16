Elton John and Lady Gaga's Next Collab Is "Extreme Hardcore Drum & Bass"
Rocket Man and Mother Monster are reportedly planning a drum & bass sequel to their 2020's collaborative Chromatica cut, "Sine From Above."
Two of the most decorated musicians in pop history walk into a bar—and make a drum & bass track? 

According to a report from The SunSir Elton John and Lady Gaga will soon release a  "hardcore drum & bass" remix of their 2020 song, "Sine From Above," off the latter's sixth studio album, Chromatica

"It’s about as far away from 'Rocket Man' and 'Candle in the Wind' as you can get," an anonymous source told The Sun. "(The) collaboration with Gaga took everyone by surprise but the remix will leave them speechless... It’s gone from a pop dance track to extreme hardcore drum & bass.”

The original version of "Sine From Above" generated buzz with its bouncy electronic beat and smashing jungle breakdown. BloodPop®, Axwell, BURNS and more are credited as writers and instrumentalists on the track, joining Tchami, Madeon. Boys Noize, and Skrillex among the other producers tapped to work on the Chromatica.

Check out the original "Sine From Above" below. A release date for the official remix is not public as of this article's publication.

