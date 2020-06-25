Lady Gaga Teams Up with Adobe for $10,000 "Chromatica" Artwork Fan Challenge

Fresh off the release of her sixth studio album Chromatica, Lady Gaga is inviting fans to create their own interpretations of the record's artwork.

Teaming up with Adobe, the pop superstar and cultural icon is offering fans a chance to recreate the artwork using Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and Adobe Spark, in their own unique way. "My fans have consistently shown their love and creativity through their art over the years, and always make me feel so happy and understood," Gaga said in a blog post by Adobe. "I can’t wait to see what Chromatica means to them."

Adobe also urged fans to get creative, writing, "From self-portraits to abstract representations of the Chromatica state of mind and beyond, the possibilities are endless, just like your imagination."

The grand prize winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 in addition to a high-quality print of the winning creation autographed by Lady Gaga. Moreover, they will receive a 12-month Adobe All-Apps Creative Cloud subscription. Nine second place winners will each win $400 in cash, an autographed Lady Gaga poster, and a three-month All-Apps subscription.

When she first announced the album back in March 2020, Gaga went into detail about the colors on the album cover and the deep-seeded meaning behind them. "BloodPop® brought it up, and we talked about how Chromatica was essentially on its own when you first look at it, it seems to be about colors and all the different colors and also music is made of a chromatic scale, you know?" she said. "So it’s all the colors, all the sounds, you know, so we, we’re talking about inclusivity and life and also a lot of what we see around us and what we’re experiencing is math, which is very much like music and and sound is math as well.

"So we talked about that, and then I sort of went back and I said, 'Okay, well, yeah, it’s inclusivity but it’s really a way of thinking,' you know, it’s not just, 'Oh, Chromatica, we’re being inclusive with all the colors, all the people,' and when I say, 'All the colors, all the people,' I mean way more than we could possibly fathom."

To download assets for the contest and receive more information on how to enter, visit the dedicated microsite here.

