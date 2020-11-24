Lady Gaga Wins Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist at 2020 American Music Awards

Sunday night was big for music as the American Music Awards saw some of the industry's most presitgious names recognized.

If you missed the broadcast, you may be surprised to hear who took home the honors for dance music's favorite artist. Lady Gaga bested both Kygo and Marshmello for the award in what was—by all accounts—a competitive category.

Gaga released her sixth studio album Chromatica this year, a record that embodied an expansive palette of electronic music styles and featured a formidable array of dance music producers in its illustrious credits. The combined talents of Tchami, BURNS, BloodPop®, and Boys Noize could not be denied as the album's second single, the filter house-styled "Rain On Me," rocketed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

The single also landed Gaga nominations in the "Collaboration of The Year" and "Music Video of The Year" categories, though Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift came out on top in those contests.

With BloodPop® not only helming the executive production, but also the album's A&R, production of Chromatica maintained a strong dance music presence throughout. Skrillex, Madeon, and Axwell were included among the electronic music producers who contributed to the record.

