Lady Gaga Delivers Dystopian "Chromatica" Mash-Up at 2020 MTV VMAs

Dance music fans were excited to see that Lady Gaga was one of the featured performers at the 2020 MTV VMAs. During her headline performance, she delivered a mash-up of hits from her latest album Chromatica, complete with multiple costume changes, a special guest, festival-grade production, and intricate choreographed dance routines.

Starting off with "Enigma" and "Chromatica II," the pop superstar introduced viewers to the dystopian world she created with her record-breaking sixth studio album. She would then go on to perform a routine soundtracked by her Madeon-produced tune "911." The French electronic producer took to Twitter and shared how he enjoyed playing a role in the show.

Not long after, she transitioned to the album's lead single "Rain On Me" and brought out special guest Ariana Grande to the delight of pop fans everywhere. Finally, she closed out the night with her Tchami-produced house and dance-pop hybrid, "Stupid Love."

In addition to her larger-than-life performance, Mother Monster also did quite well in the competition side of things, taking home five awards on nine nominations. At the 2020 iteration of the ceremony, she won the Moon Person for "Song of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Best Collaboration," "Best Cinematography," and the first MTV Tricon Award.

