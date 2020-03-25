Lady Gaga Postpones Album, Shares Canceled Coachella Plans Due to COVID-19 Setbacks

As lawmaker response to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to ravage the music industry, Lady Gaga has had a change of heart regarding her upcoming album. In addition to clearing her tour schedule as have most career performing artists, the EDM-adjacent pop star has decided to postpone the April 10th release of her upcoming album, Chromatica.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon,” reads a statement by Lady Gaga. “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) went on to say that she wished for people to instead focus on finding solutions. She also revealed that she had been billed as a secret Coachella headliner before the festival had been cancelled.

Germanotta said that she still hopes to embark on her Chromatica Ball tour later in the summer.

