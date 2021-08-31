Lady Gaga Confirms Release Date and Tracklist of "Chromatica" Remix Album

A bundle of 14 remixes by Lil Texas, Mura Masa, and more is slated to drop this week.

Lady Gaga's long-awaited remix album for her 2020 dance-pop album Chromatica finally has a release date.

BloodPop®, Gaga's A&R and the album's Executive Producer, first teased the idea of a remix album back in April. In the months since, speculation surrounding the artists affiliated with the project was feverish.

Now, Gaga has dropped the full list of remixers: LSDXOXO, Coucou Chloe, Arca, Rina Sawayama, Clarence Clarity, Pabllo Vittar, Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Ashnikko, Shygirl, Mura Masa, Doss, Dorian Electra, Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer, Lil Texas, Planningtorock, Bree Runway, Jimmy Edgar, and Haus Labs. Notably absent is Grimes, who said she was set to appear on the album back in July.

According to Mother Monster herself, the remix project—dubbed Dawn of Chromatica—is due out September 3rd and fans have the opportunity to pre-save the album now ahead of the drop later this week.

Gaga's Chromatica was partially a product of the dance music hive mind. The pop superstar had no trouble recruiting the genre's most renowned producers to join the project, such as Skrillex, Madeon, Tchami, and more. Upon its release, the crossover album peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 in its second week and went on to become one of the defining moments of the electronic dance music community in 2020.

You can pre-save Dawn of Chromatica here.

