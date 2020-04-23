Lady Gaga Enlists Skrillex, Axwell, Madeon, Boys Noize, and More for Forthcoming "Chromatica" LP

Lady Gaga has long championed dance music, enlisting Zedd, David Guetta, Infected Mushroom, DJ Snake, and more over the years. As the hype for her ballyhooed sixth studio album Chromatica mounted, she finally unveiled its first single "Stupid Love," which was produced by none other than house music honcho Tchami. Moreover, Gaga confirmed in a March interview with PAPER that Swedish House Mafia member Axwell will also be involved in the production of the LP.

Longtime Gaga collaborator BloodPop, who also helped with the production of "Stupid Love," took to Instagram today to send the EDM world into a frenzy by divulging Chromatica's credited artists, which include Skrillex, Madeon, and Boys Noize, among others.

In a staggering all-star lineup of features, Elton John, Ariana Grande, and K-pop group Blackpink will all appear on Chromatica. In addition to previous Gaga collaborators Boys Noize, Skrillex, and Madeon, other notable names involved include prolific record producer and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, acclaimed DJ and beatmaker BURNS, and Nija, who co-produced the Ariana Grande-assisted single "Rain On Me" alongside renowned Swedish-Palestinian producer Rami Yacoub.

Originally slated for an April 10th, 2020 release, Chromatica was pushed back due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the time of writing, neither Lady Gaga nor Interscope have announced a release date.

