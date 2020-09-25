Laidback Luke Releases New Online Course to Teach DJs How to Create Mashups and Bootlegs

Having accrued an encyclopedic knowledge of dance music over the years, Laidback Luke has harnessed his arsenal of production techniques to develop a new DJ training course. He teamed up with online DJ school Digital DJ Tips to release the course, which aims to teach aspiring DJs and producers how to make bootlegs, mashups, and re-edits of songs to drop in their live sets.

The goal of "Laidback Luke's Bootlegs, Mashups, & Re-edits" class is to show beginners how to make edits of songs in order to be more original and obtain their own DJing style. "Bootlegs, mashups and re-edits have always been a part of what DJs do, and what I have done, and I have taught many DJs and producers some of the skills in this course privately over the past 20 years," said Laidback Luke in a press released issued to announce the workshop. "However this is the first time I have put all of that knowledge in one place. The team at Digital DJ Tips really pushed me to dig deep into why I do things the way I do, and helped me to structure the learning so it will be of most use to all students, whether complete beginners to DJing and production, or people who feel they would benefit from being shown how it is really done by the pros."

Phil Morse, the founder and CEO of Digital DJ Tips, said that many DJs are turned off by the ostensible barriers to DJing. However, he maintains that starting off is not as difficult as many believe.

"DJs often think that getting started in music production is too hard, and so they don't start!" Morse added. "But the truth is that by making your own versions of other people's music, whether simple edits or full-on mashups and bootlegs, you can tap into what you already know as a DJ about what works on the dancefloor, and get started down the road to making your own remixes and tracks."

You can sign up for "Laidback Luke's Bootlegs, Mashups, & Re-edits" course here.

