Tickets to Lane 8's Album Launch Parties Are Hidden In Coded Mirrors Throughout Denver

Lane 8 fans scrambled around Denver on Tuesday to secure a coveted spot at the artist's upcoming album release parties. And the only requirement? Look in the mirror.

Not just any mirror, though. The renowned melodic house producer slyly "hid" special mirrors in plain sight—on public billboard spots. Lane 8 proudly calls Denver home, and he's hidden five numbered mirror billboards around the city, each branded with a QR code. Scanning one of the codes was the only way fans could claim their coveted spot at one of two upcoming album launch events for his forthcoming album, Reviver.

Lane 8 shot the metaphorical starting gun with a tweet at around 10AM PT. A little over three hours later, reports the shows had sold out begun to roll in.

Of course, time was of the essence, especially since Lane 8 had chosen what he calls two of his favorite small capacity venues to host the shows. Needless to say, space is particularly limited.

While the album launch shows may be off the table, there will be ample opportunities to catch Lane 8 on tour in 2022. In the meantime, stay tuned for the full Reviver album, which is due out on January 21st.

