Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

A new album from Lane 8 is officially on the way.

The deep house virtuoso took to social media to announce his fourth album, dubbed Reviver, and its release date of January 21st, 2022. Its titular single, Lane 8 said, will hit streaming platforms this Thursday.

Lane 8's last full-length album came almost two years to the day back in January 2020, when he released the scintillating Brightest Lights under his own This Never Happened banner. That record spawned a number of the most prized tracks of his venerated discography, like "Road" and "The Rope," two haunting collaborations with Arctic Lake and POLIÇA, respectively.

Cover art of Lane 8's upcoming album "Reviver."

"While making Reviver, one of my primary goals was to reinvent myself as a producer," Lane 8 wrote. "I've always felt this way while working on albums - a nagging desire to break new ground and avoid repeating myself - yet the feeling was stronger than ever this time around. But as I was making the album, I realized how much I have changed as a person in the two years since my last album."

It seems fans can look forward to a new direction from the prodigious Denver artist, whose hypnotic house sound has made him one of the most revered producers in the electronic music scene. He said Reviver is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."

Check out Lane 8's full statement below.

