October 19, 2021
Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

Jason Siegel

Publish date:

Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

The deep house virtuoso said his upcoming record is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."
Author:

A new album from Lane 8 is officially on the way.

The deep house virtuoso took to social media to announce his fourth album, dubbed Reviver, and its release date of January 21st, 2022. Its titular single, Lane 8 said, will hit streaming platforms this Thursday.

Lane 8's last full-length album came almost two years to the day back in January 2020, when he released the scintillating Brightest Lights under his own This Never Happened banner. That record spawned a number of the most prized tracks of his venerated discography, like "Road" and "The Rope," two haunting collaborations with Arctic Lake and POLIÇA, respectively.

Cover art of Lane 8's upcoming album "Reviver."

Cover art of Lane 8's upcoming album "Reviver."

Recommended Articles

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Keep a pulse on EDC Las Vegas 2021, the 25th anniversary of the iconic music festival.

2 hours ago
spotify
OPINION

Wolf In Sheep's Clothing? How Spotify's Discovery Mode May Harm Artists and Listeners

The Discovery Mode feature feeds audiences the music that saves Spotify the most money, contradicting its original value proposition.

4 hours ago
Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Reviver"

The deep house virtuoso said his upcoming record is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."

5 hours ago

"While making Reviver, one of my primary goals was to reinvent myself as a producer," Lane 8 wrote. "I've always felt this way while working on albums - a nagging desire to break new ground and avoid repeating myself - yet the feeling was stronger than ever this time around. But as I was making the album, I realized how much I have changed as a person in the two years since my last album."

It seems fans can look forward to a new direction from the prodigious Denver artist, whose hypnotic house sound has made him one of the most revered producers in the electronic music scene. He said Reviver is his "most dancefloor focused album yet."

Check out Lane 8's full statement below.

FCE6o0oVgAIwnGX

FOLLOW LANE 8:

Facebook: facebook.com/lane8music
Instagram: instagram.com/lane8music
Twitter: twitter.com/Lane8music
Spotify: spoti.fi/2BYYafk

Related

Lane 8
NEWS

Lane 8 Announces 'This Never Happened' Summer Gatherings & New Music

Lane 8 announces new dates in Colorado, New York and San Fransisco along with a stellar new track, "Little Voices."

lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Celebrates Summer 2021 With Dreamy 4-Hour Mixtape: Listen

Lane 8's latest seasonal mixtape offers 61 tracks—including 22 IDs—across the house and techno spectrum, from the deep and dark to the progressive and melodic.

lane-8-george-fitzgerald-burns-remixes-678x381
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Drops His Last Song of the Decade "Just"

The final single from his forthcoming album

Lane 8 - Beats 1 - One Mix
NEWS

FRESH FROM RELEASING HIS SECOND ALBUM, LANE 8 MAKES HIS DEBUT ON BEATS 1 ONE MIX

We're still not over Little By Little

Lane 8
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Releases Winter Mixtape Opening ID, "Oh, Miles" With Julia Church

The track is the latest in a string of singles following the release of his 2020 album, "Brightest Lights."

lane-8-george-fitzgerald-burns-remixes-678x381
MUSIC RELEASES

Lane 8 Unveils Hypnotic 3-Hour Long "Groundhog Day" mix

He dropped it out of nowhere for a much-welcomed quarantine treat.

lane-8-george-fitzgerald-burns-remixes-678x381
INTERVIEWS

Lane 8 Wants You to Live in the Moment with This Never Happened

"I can’t quite reconcile what I see now with my early clubbing experiences before people were as caught up in their phones."

ILLENIUM
NEWS

ILLENIUM Announces Release Date of Fourth Album, "Fallen Embers"

Illenials have a big summer ahead of them after ILLENIUM announced the release date of his fourth studio album.