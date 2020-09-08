Watch Lane 8's Invigorating Sunrise Set in Scenic Grand Lake, Colorado

At the crack of dawn, Lane 8 brought a boat out on the water for a special sunrise livestream set in the middle of Grand Lake, Colorado.

The ember-like colors of the early morning sky provide the perfect backdrop for Lane 8, who makes an entrance that's easy on the ears with delicate pianos and subtly shuffling rhythms. Over the course of the two hour event, he builds up momentum at a steady pace, navigating through the familiar waters of his own catalog while dropping in unreleased projects set to arrive on his label, This Never Happened.

Few producers have the delicate touch and sense of timing to pull this off, but Lane 8 manages to tailor his set to the surrounding environment perfectly. Festivals such as Holy Ship have previously entrusted the "Fingerprint" producer to ring in the start of a new day with a sunrise set, but rarely have such performances been immortalized on video in such stunning detail.

The multi-camera film captures the placid lake and surrounding shoreline, making listeners feel one with the undisturbed scene, if only for a short time. You can catch the full performance on Lane 8's YouTube channel.

