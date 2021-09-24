New Moon-Shaped Vegas Resort Will Have an Outer Space-Themed Nightclub

Just in case traveling to space for a concert is too rich for your blood.

If you thought the themed resorts in Las Vegas weren't extra enough, think again.

In case traveling to outer space for a concert is too rich for your blood, Sin City will soon bring the cosmos directly to you after two Canadian entrepreneurs revealed their plans to build a moon-themed, spherical resort in the gambling mecca of the West.

Aptly named Moon, the resort will host a myriad of attractions, including an out-of-this-world nightclub. According to Daily Mail, the nightclub will be positioned directly under a model spaceship with lights beaming down on attendees. Currently, there is no project completion date.

A sketch of a "moon tranquility spa" as part of Las Vegas' Moon World Resorts. Moon World Resorts

The resort will be the largest sphere in the world and the second-tallest building in Las Vegas at a height of 735 feet. It's easily the city's most ambitious resort yet, as their plans include a glass-bottomed walkway that will simulate weather patterns underneath, an active lunary colony created to simulate the moon, a moon buggy ride, and much more.

The project was initially earmarked for Coachella in 2016 but received heavy criticism across the board. In an interview with Vice, former Coachella manager David Garcia stated that it was "hard to express any opinion about a project that exists only as poorly rendered graphic designs." It's likely that Moon will face similar skepticism once again.

Learn more about Moon here.