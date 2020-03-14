The famous slogan "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" sadly does not apply to the outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Many of the major venues occupying the infamous Sin City have issued statements regarding the temporary suspension of operations for the health and safety of patrons and workers. The entertainment industry has taken a major hit due to the pandemic, and as of this article, the end is not in sight.

Among the venues to close their doors are Hakkasan, XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, Omnia, and more. Each is prioritizing the wellbeing of their clients and employees and will be conducting a professional deep clean and sanitization process to make sure when they do reopen nothing is at risk of contamination.

If you were affected by one of these cancellations, head over to the venues' websites to contact the club for information on refunds or rescheduled shows.

Stay tuned as more information regarding closures and postponements comes in. We advise all to practice the basic protective measures against the new coronavirus. Wash your hands multiple times per day for at least 20 seconds. Plan to avoid spaces of large gatherings. Try and avoid touching of the face.

The key is to not panic. Most people who are exposed to the virus experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more extreme for higher risk age and health demographics. Take care of yourself and you will be helping others.

H/T: We Rave You