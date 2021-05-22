Omnia and Hakkasan Nightclubs Expand Operations to Reintroduce Weekly Industry Night

Two of Las Vegas' prolific club venues will be expanding operations to include a dedicated industry night once a week.
Omnia Nightclub

Following a prolonged closure due to the pandemic two of Las Vegas' most popular nightlife locations opened back up for business in March. 

The MGM Grand Hotel's Hakkasan Nightclub and Caesar's Palace's Omnia have both opened back up on the weekends in a lounge-style format to accommodate for social distancing.

Hakkasan Group, parent company of both venues, has announced the expansion of operations for one extra day of the week at both venues, allowing for the reintroduction of a dedicated industry night. Omnia will host their weekly edition on Tuesdays and Hakkasan Nightclub will host Thursdays.

Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.

Last month competing nightlife giant Tao Group acquired Hakkasan Group, paving the way to a merged entity with combined control of 61 venues and restaurants in 22 markets worldwide. Their combined synergies have the promise of solidifying Las Vegas' profile as an entertainment capital even further. 

“To tie it back, when we have that kind of international reach altogether, it’s a driving force to bring people to Las Vegas, because people will know and become fans of these brands and experiences," Tao Group's Jason Strauss told Las Vegas Weekly."

"And when they’re thinking about where to travel for leisure or business, Las Vegas will be a prime destination, because they can come experience things they are loyal to in other markets,” he continued. “It’s a big win for Vegas and for us, because our goal is always to drive people to the main markets we call home.”

