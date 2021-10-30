Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Las Vegas Police Arrest EDC Ticket-Holder After Threat of "Chemical Attack"
Las Vegas Police Arrest EDC Ticket-Holder After Threat of "Chemical Attack"

The suspect issued threats over allegedly being unable to claim a refund for his ticket.
Brian Rapaport

Las Vegas law enforcement recently thwarted one disgruntled EDC ticket-holder's alleged plan to attack the flagship Insomniac music festival.

Abraham Hurtado-Castrejon was arrested outside of a local grocery store and booked on charges of issuing threats in a potential an act of terrorism. Police reportedly seized an illegal 3D printed firearm from the suspect's home.

According to the arrest report, the suspect sent a video message to Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella in which he threatened to pop balloons on the festival grounds filled with lethal doses of fentanyl. 

Abraham Hurtado Castrejon

Abraham Hurtado-Castrejon is accused of issuing threats of violence against EDC Las Vegas over a dispute relating to his request for a refund on his ticket purchase.

The suspect reportedly became disgruntled over being unable to pursue a refund for his ticket. Hurtado-Castrejon says he was among the ticket-holders who purchased a pass immediately prior to the festival's 2020 postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Following a temporary window where fans were given the opportunity to pursue refunds, Insomniac automatically rolled those 2020 passes over into 2021. Once the window of opportunity closed, Hurtado-Castrejon allegedly began threatening the event in an attempt to secure a refund. 

In a twist, Insomniac tells Fox 5 Vegas that the organization attempted to issue Hurtado-Castrejon a refund as recently as May of this year. "Insomniac has records of a refund provided to him in May 2020," an Insomniac press representative stated, refraining from disclosing the amount. 

Hurtado-Castrejon is currently on house arrest until his next court hearing, which is scheduled for February 2022.

