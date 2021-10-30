Las Vegas Police Arrest EDC Ticket-Holder After Threat of "Chemical Attack"
Las Vegas law enforcement recently thwarted one disgruntled EDC ticket-holder's alleged plan to attack the flagship Insomniac music festival.
Abraham Hurtado-Castrejon was arrested outside of a local grocery store and booked on charges of issuing threats in a potential an act of terrorism. Police reportedly seized an illegal 3D printed firearm from the suspect's home.
According to the arrest report, the suspect sent a video message to Insomniac CEO Pasquale Rotella in which he threatened to pop balloons on the festival grounds filled with lethal doses of fentanyl.
The suspect issued threats over allegedly being unable to claim a refund for his ticket.
The suspect reportedly became disgruntled over being unable to pursue a refund for his ticket. Hurtado-Castrejon says he was among the ticket-holders who purchased a pass immediately prior to the festival's 2020 postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a temporary window where fans were given the opportunity to pursue refunds, Insomniac automatically rolled those 2020 passes over into 2021. Once the window of opportunity closed, Hurtado-Castrejon allegedly began threatening the event in an attempt to secure a refund.
In a twist, Insomniac tells Fox 5 Vegas that the organization attempted to issue Hurtado-Castrejon a refund as recently as May of this year. "Insomniac has records of a refund provided to him in May 2020," an Insomniac press representative stated, refraining from disclosing the amount.
Hurtado-Castrejon is currently on house arrest until his next court hearing, which is scheduled for February 2022.