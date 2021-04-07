A Las Vegas Tattoo Clinic is Offering Free Removals of Bassnectar's Logo

Following Bassnectar's denial of explosive sexual abuse allegations, a tattoo removal clinic has offered to remove designs of the DJ's logo for free.

Following the news of an explosive lawsuit filed against Bassnectar for human trafficking and sexual abuse, among other allegations, a Las Vegas tattoo studio has offered free removals of the artist's logo.

Christian Jones, the owner of "judgment-free laser clinic" Ink Busters, announced that his studio will remove designs of the disgraced DJ's logo for free.

"In light of recent developments and the utter shame Bassnectar has brought upon on the electronic music community, we will be offering free removals of his logo at our studio Ink Busters," Jones wrote in a social media post. "Happy to work on any and all sizes."

On Monday, a sweeping lawsuit was filed against Bassnectar and his various management companies on behalf of Rachel Ramsbottom and Alexis Bowling, whose attorneys claim were "sexually abused as minors" by the musician during incidents that took place between 2012-2016. Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, also faces charges of engaging in a "human trafficking venture" and "manufacturing and possessing child pornography."

According to legal documents, Ashton is accused of using social media and live performances "in order to gain young girls trust" and requiring them to communicate with him via "secretive messaging apps" so that he could "groom them for eventual sex acts, get them to send him sexually explicit photographs and further exploit them for his own gratification."

Following his concerts, Ashton allegedly invited underage girls to his hotel rooms, where he demanded they shower and engage in sexual acts with him, "requiring the sex be unprotected." He also reportedly remitted to the women "large sums of cash and other items of value in exchange."

An explosive lawsuit filed against Bassnectar accused the DJ of various charges related to human trafficking and sexual abuse of women. Rukes (via Wikimedia Commons)

The suit also maintains that one of the plaintiffs accused Ashton of meeting her at a hotel, where they engaged in unprotected sex before the famed DJ gave her $1,000.

The other plaintiff levied similar accusations, saying that Ashton suggested they meet at a hotel and provided cash after having sex with her while she was under the age of 18. She went on to call the incident "statutory rape" during a phone call wherein she confronted Ashton, who allegedly acknowledged his "inappropriate" actions. They reportedly had sexual encounters in 10 different states, according to Fox News.

A representative of Bassnectar reached out to EDM.com to deny the suit's accusations. "These outrageous claims - which were clearly designed for the media, rather than for the courts - are completely without merit, and we eagerly look forward to proving so," said Mitchell Schuster, Ashton's attorney.