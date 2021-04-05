Lawsuit Filed Against Bassnectar for Human Trafficking and Sexual Abuse

"This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed."
Rukes (via Wikimedia Commons)

Following explosive allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, a group of attorneys have filed a lawsuit against Bassnectar and his management.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, the suit was filed today, April 5th, by Philadelphia attorneys Brian Kent, Stewart Ryan, and Alexandria MacMaster of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP and Nashville attorney Phillip Miller of Miller Law Offices. In addition to the DJ and electronic music producer, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, the suit also named Amorphous Music, Inc., Bassnectar Touring, Inc., Redlight Management, Inc., C3 Presents, L.L.C, and Interactive Giving Fund.

Back in June 2020, Bassnectar publicly responded to the allegations before formally announcing an indefinite hiatus from music

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two female plaintiffs, who the attorneys stated were "sexually abused as minors," and cites accusations of "grooming, abuse, and trafficking" that were documented in the @evidenceagainstbassnectar Instagram account. The press release also states that the suit accuses Ashton and his various management companies of "engaging in a human trafficking venture" and notes that the DJ faces allegations of "manufacturing and possessing child pornography."

"We have seen a true reckoning in recent years of powerful individuals and institutions finally being held to account for years of sexual abuse against adults and minors. But we have only begun to scratch the surface of how these influential figures and entities can go on for years committing abuses without being held responsible," said attorney Brian Kent. "This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed."

EDM.com has reached out to Red Light Management but the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

