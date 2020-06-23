"Lean On" by Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ Crowned as Decade's Biggest Summer Song by Kiss FM and Shazam

Kiss FM has curated a list of the biggest summer songs of the last decade. To come up with their winner, they teamed up with Shazam to see which track was searched for the most. While the list is extremely EDM-oriented, one song stood above the rest—"Lean On" by Major Lazer, DJ Snake, and MØ.

Just behind the winner in second and third place, respectively, are "Despacito (Remix)" by Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber and "Wake Me Up" by Avicii and Aloe Blacc. Also included in the top 50 is music from Calvin Harris, ZHU, and Skrillex and Diplo's supergroup Jack Ü. After analyzing the ranked songs, The Mail concluded that 2018 is the most represented year on the list but 2015 has the most tracks in the top ten.

Kiss FM host Tyler West spoke about how the list serves as a way to help us look ahead at the bright future instead of letting the ongoing global health crisis get us down.

Summer might be a little different this year, but it doesn’t mean we can’t blast out some music, get amongst happy memories and have a good time. Hosting this show brought me back so many moments of past summers gone by and this selection is the perfect playlist to get you pumped for those sunny days ahead.

You can view the entire list of finalists from Kiss FM and Shazam's "biggest song of the summer" contest here.

