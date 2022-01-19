Lee Foss Will Return to Ibiza After 10 Years for Summer 2022 Residency

Chicago house music visionary Lee Foss is playing with time for a landmark return to the White Isle at Eden Ibiza.

Dubbed "The Arrival," Foss' upcoming residency will be hosted by his Repopulate Mars imprint. Each event will take place every Tuesday between June 21st to September 20th.

"It has been 20 years since I first dreamed of bringing my vision to Ibiza," Foss stated in a press release. "I'm so excited to finally have that chance. Every Tuesday at Eden we will open the fabric of space and time from the most magnetic island on earth to travel to the Red Planet and Repopulate Mars with the hottest DJs in the galaxy."

c/o Press

Foss and Jamie Jones formed the electronic music group Hot Natured in 2009. They later went on to add Ali Love and Luca Cazal from Infinity Ink to the group.

His Repopulate Mars brand has built up a strong reputation in house music over the past decade. They have hosted a number of sold-out shows across the globe, from their home base in Los Angeles to Miami Music Week to Tulum. John Summit, Latmun, Sonny Fodera, and CamelPhat have all made guest appearances.

Tickets for Repopulate Mars' "The Arrival" are on sale and can be purchased here.

