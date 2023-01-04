Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars Launches New Sub-Label, North Of Neptune

North Of Neptune's first release is a two-track EP by U.K. house music producer Toby Simpson.

Repopulate Mars, the flagship record label of house music vet Lee Foss, has revealed the launch of a new sub-label, North Of Neptune.

Foss says his new imprint will explore the funkier side of the Repopulate Mars universe. North Of Neptune will release its first record on Friday, January 6th, a two-track EP by Toby Simpson called Come Together.

"Further exploration of the repopulate galaxy has unearthed the sound of my brand new sub label @north_of_neptune...a sound that shimmers in the glow of raining liquid diamonds in the coolest, funkiest reaches of the known galactic funk hub," wrote Foss in an Instagram post. "[It] will bring smiles to all the cool cosmic cats."

Last year, Foss returned to the White Isle at Eden Ibiza for a landmark DJ residency. Hosted by Repopulate Mars, it took place every Tuesday from June 21st to September 20th.

"It has been 20 years since I first dreamed of bringing my vision to Ibiza," Foss said at the time. "I'm so excited to finally have that chance."

North Of Neptune is accepting demos now.

Follow North Of Neptune:

Facebook: facebook.com/northofneptunemusic

Instagram: instagram.com/north_of_neptune

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ikP5D8