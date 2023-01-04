Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars Launches New Sub-Label, North Of Neptune
Repopulate Mars, the flagship record label of house music vet Lee Foss, has revealed the launch of a new sub-label, North Of Neptune.
Foss says his new imprint will explore the funkier side of the Repopulate Mars universe. North Of Neptune will release its first record on Friday, January 6th, a two-track EP by Toby Simpson called Come Together.
"Further exploration of the repopulate galaxy has unearthed the sound of my brand new sub label @north_of_neptune...a sound that shimmers in the glow of raining liquid diamonds in the coolest, funkiest reaches of the known galactic funk hub," wrote Foss in an Instagram post. "[It] will bring smiles to all the cool cosmic cats."
Last year, Foss returned to the White Isle at Eden Ibiza for a landmark DJ residency. Hosted by Repopulate Mars, it took place every Tuesday from June 21st to September 20th.
"It has been 20 years since I first dreamed of bringing my vision to Ibiza," Foss said at the time. "I'm so excited to finally have that chance."
North Of Neptune is accepting demos now.
