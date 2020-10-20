Legendary Ibiza DJ José Padilla Dead at 64

Legendary DJ José Padilla, who is prevalently known as the "“godfather of chill-out," has died at the age of 64 after a battle with colon cancer.

Born in Barcelona, Padilla is known for his pioneering contributions to the Ibiza club scene, establishing himself as an architect of its musical substructure of sun-kissed disco and jazz. Padilla was revered for his fabled sunset sessions and magnificent compilations, which were inspired by his residency at the iconic Ibiza venue Café del Mar. Prior to his death, he DJed for over four decades and remained active in the dance music industry.

The news of Padilla's death was shared via a statement posted on his Facebook page. "It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that José passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday night here on his beloved island of Ibiza," the statement reads. "His family and friends would like to say thank you to everybody who sent donations and messages of support to help make his last few months easier, and to all the staff of Can Misses Hospital for taking care of him until the end.

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of José Padilla.