Legendary London Nightclub fabric Bans Photo and Video at Shows

fabric (via Wikimedia Commons)

"Stay in the moment and put away your phone, enjoy the night."

In the aftermath of a year in isolation, legendary London nightclub fabric wants to return to the fundamental values of clubbing.

After the team behind fabric announced a ban on photo and video at shows, urging attendees to "stay in the moment," it's now likely that you'll never again receive a blurry Snapchat of a muffled bass drop.

"fabric is London's home for underground music, always aiming to create a feeling of self-expression on the dance-floor," reads a Facebook post shared by fabric. "As we approach reopening, we are introducing a strict no photo, and no video policy at the club. Stay in the moment and put away your phone, enjoy the night."

The announcement was met with both assent and frustration. "Don't tell me how to 'stay in the moment,'" one fan griped. "What if I want the freedom to take a few pics and express myself with them?"

"Great decision," wrote another. "Technology is awesome but leave it in your pocket in the dance."

London's iconic fabric nightclub on January 3rd, 2020.

London's iconic fabric nightclub on January 3rd, 2020.

Despite the polarizing four-week delay of lockdown restrictions by the UK government, exciting times seem to be ahead for fabric.

Organizers recently announced the club's rescheduled dates for its reopening weekend, which will be held on July 23-25. They're set to welcome a slew of high-profile DJs for performances, including Jamie Jones, Skream, Sasha, Kevin Saunderson, and TSHA, among many others. The venue will also be co-hosting two events as part of November's Pitchfork Music Festival.

