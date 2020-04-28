LEGO and Universal Music Group Announce New Partnership Inspiring Next Generation Creatives

The LEGO Group and Universal Music Group have announced a new partnership that seeks to encourage creative expression through both play and music.

The partnership surrounds the launch of new LEGO products due to arrive sometime in 2021. While not much is yet known about the forthcoming products themselves, Universal Music Group's iconic talent roster and culturally diverse catalog are mentioned as the bases for the strategic partnership. Universal Music Group currently operates in over sixty countries.

The LEGO Group CMO Julia Goldin drew a parallel between the iconic LEGO construction bricks and music in their unique ability to bring people together, saying “This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the LEGO System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way.”

The news arrives just days following the announcement of the LEGO Group and Universal Pictures' movie partnership, which ensures that the latter will exclusively produce LEGO movies for the next five years. Previous LEGO movies were produced by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Unfortunately, it will be a wait until further details of this intriguing partnership are released. Universal Music Group states more information on the new initiative will be announced later this year.