Watch LEVEL UP Debut Heavy-Hitting Collaboration With DJ Diesel at HARD Summer

Those who attended LEVEL UP's DJ set at HARD Summer this past weekend are probably scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor right now.

Known for neck-snapping bass drops that rattle every stage she graces, LEVEL UP has earned her reputation as one of the hardest-hitting young producers in the bass music scene. In the midst of her performance on the Green Stage Sunday evening, she dropped a brand new collaboration with the biggest DJ in the world.

The track was produced alongside NBA champion turned dubstep headliner Shaquille O'Neal, affectionately known in electronic music circles as DJ Diesel. LEVEL UP took to Twitter to reveal the monster unreleased record, sharing a video and offering a taste for fans who missed the moment.

They'll need to stay patient, though, considering neither LEVEL UP nor Diesel have announced the name or release date of their bone-crushing ID. You can watch the clip below.

