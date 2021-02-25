Rising Dubstep Artist LEVEL UP Signs to United Talent Agency

Rising dubstep music producer LEVEL UP has officially signed to United Talent Agency, one of the nation's premier agencies.

It's a pivotal and well-deserved moment in the budding career of the rising beatsmith, who is one of the bass music scene's brightest young producers. She dropped her thunderous Scared Of The Dark EP in September 2020, flaunting a sinister sound that yearned for the festival stages of pre-pandemic yesteryear. She then doubled down on that dark, demonic sonic flair with "Satan Works Alone" in December before kicking off 2021 with a wobbly banger called "Hell Hole," which she produced alongside JEANIE.

Check out LEVEL UP's announcement below.

In addition to her growing discography, LEVEL UP is a gifted DJ, having trained with fabled turntablist Rob Swift. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she was primed for performances at famed Pennsylvania music festival Camp Bisco and a landmark show in Arizona with Zeds Dead under the fabled dubstep duo's Deadbeats umbrella.

In the past, she has graced the stages of world-renowned festivals such as Electric Forest and Lost Lands, and performed live alongside SVDDEN DEATH and Subtronics, among other electronic music heavyweights.

