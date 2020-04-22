Life Is Beautiful Officially Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Life Is Beautiful, the three-day music and arts festival in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, has officially been canceled. The fest, which attracted over 175,000 attendees last year, was supposed to take place from September 18th to 20th, 2020.

“It’s clear the health and economic hardships from the COVID-19 crisis will impact us all for some time to come," said Justin Weniger, one of the organizers of Life Is Beautiful. "In light of this, we made the determination to re-examine the role Life is Beautiful plays in the community and how we can put our resources, creativity and time into doing what we always set out to do: inspire and bring together a community.”

The festival's organizers also shared an official statement via their website (and Twitter), which you can read in full below.

Dear Life is Beautiful Community,



Nothing would make us happier than to gather with you this September, but given these unprecedented times we can no longer move forward with the Life is Beautiful festival in 2020. We will be making a full return in 2021.



We were more excited than ever to share the vision of this year’s festival with you. Instead, this moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. It has given us the space to reflect and to grow, to refocus on our work, and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival. Our hearts are heavy, but our resilience is unstoppable.



Transformation is at the core of our mission. The needs of our city have evolved and the ways that we can create positivity and joy have evolved along with it. Our job now is to harness and guide that transformation into new growth for the community around us. We can’t wait to share it with you.



Until then, we hope you’ll join us in showing the world that life is truly beautiful. Spread love, stay kind, and celebrate life. See you soon,

Life Is Beautiful

FOLLOW LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL:

Facebook: facebook.com/LifeIsBeautifulFest

Twitter: twitter.com/lifeisbeautifu

Instagram: instagram.com/lifeisbeautiful/