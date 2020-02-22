Lightning in a Bottle's Full 2020 Lineup is Here

Lightning in a Bottle have released the full lineup for their 2020 edition.

This year, the festival's organizers have booked a hugely diverse array of artists to round out the already massive lineup. This includes a drum and bass set from Dirtybird favorite Justin Martin, Joe Kay of Soulection, OSHUN, SFAM, Thelem, Holmar, and many more in addition to previously announced artists like GRiZ, Purity Ring, Kaytranada, Keys n Krates, NOISIA, Big Wild, and Doja Cat. Lightning in a Bottle 2020 will also see the return of the festival's newest stage, The Stacks, as well as the renaming of the Favela Stage to CTRL-Z.

Lightning in a Bottle Full Lineup

Lightning in a Bottle will once again be hosted at Buena Vista Lake in Central California over Memorial Day weekend, May 20th-25th. Those who haven't already purchased tickets or camping passes can find them here.

