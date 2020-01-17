Lightning In a Bottle Reveals Lineup for 2020 Return to Buena Vista Lake

The team at Do LaB have announced the roster of artists set to take the stage at this year's Lightning in a Bottle. With three curated stages and acts ranging from bass music to techno, the transformative festival is scheduled to return to Buena Vista Lake over Memorial Day Weekend.

Among the string of talented acts on the lineup are electronic all-stars like Nina Kraviz, James Blake, Kaytranada, GRiZ, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Stephan Bodzin, ARTBAT, Justin Martin, Justin Jay, and Kyle Watson.

Attendees of the 2020 event will have the option to purchase an early arrival pass granting them entrance a day earlier. A special seven-hour lakeside opening party for early arrivals will be hosted by Desert Hearts crew members Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, and Porky. At night, Soulection CEO and founder Joe Kay will play a four-hour performance at The Stacks.

Juliana Bernstein

From its inception, Lightning in a Bottle has curated a counterculture-like experience, positioning it as one of the must-do transformative events in the festival circuit. Promotion of human connection, art as a transformative experience, and environmental sustainability is fundamental and preeminent throughout the gathering.

The 2020 edition of Lightning in a Bottle takes place May 20th- 25th in Buena Vista Lake, west of Bakersfield. For tickets and general information, click here.

