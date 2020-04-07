Lawsuit Filed Against Lightning In A Bottle Over Lack of Refunds

After cancelling their 2020 edition without the issuance of refunds to fans, Lightning in a Bottle is now facing legal action.

On March 13th, the Buena Vista Lake based event announced the cancellation of their 2020 endeavor due to complications from COVID-19. The festival was originally scheduled to take place during Memorial Day Weekend. Scheduled performers included GRiZ, Kaytranada, and more.

At the time, the festival also announced they would not be issuing refunds. Part of this decision was likely influenced by the fact that the event was not insured for coverage in the event of a pandemic.

The latest update in the saga is that a lawsuit, Rutledge v. Do LaB Inc. has been filed. The Do LaB, the parent company behind the event, has alleged that revenues from ticket sales had already been appropriated towards expenses surrounding the setup of Lightning in A Bottle and the overall event planning process.

In a recent email to fans, festival organizers announced their intent is to "make [attendees] whole over the next few LIB's." However, it is unclear at this time as to how organizers will implement this proposed credit system towards future events.

