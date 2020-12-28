Lights Stars in Netflix Remake of "The Magic School Bus"

The singer-songwriter plays a pop star in the new Netflix original movie, "The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone."
In an effort to inspire copious amounts of nostalgia and entertain the younger generation is a new Netflix remake of the popular 90s show, The Magic School Bus

Released just in time for the holidays, The Magic School Bus Rides Again in the Zone sees the class attend a New Year's Eve concert and learn about timezones. Providing her voiceover and musical talent to the educational program is none other than Lights, who naturally plays the role of the pop star who the class goes to see and later adventures with.

On Twitter, Lights shared a goofy and wholesome video of herself and her family watching one of her scenes from the film. While you'll have to stream the full movie to see her full involvement, the social media footage gives a brief glimpse of one of the musical numbers included.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone was released on December 26th, 2020. Subscribers can watch the Netflix Original featuring Lights here.

Facebook: facebook.com/lights
Twitter: twitter.com/lights
Instagram: instagram.com/lights
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yf1k7r

