Lil Tecca and Skrillex Announce New Single "Selection" Releasing on Friday

Blossoming hip-hop star Lil Tecca has shared the official tracklist for his upcoming debut studio album, Virgo World. Nestled in a sea of high-profile collaborators is none other than Skrillex, who features on a cut called "Selection" along with DJ Scheme of the red-hot "Members Only" hip-hop collective.

Skrillex was spotted in the studio with the viral "Ransom" rapper in early July shortly after the release of Ty Dolla $ign's "Ego Death," another major hip-hop collaboration that also features Kanye West and FKA twigs.

In addition to Skrillex, Virgo World features a slew of prominent collaborators, including Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Lil Durk, Internet Money, Guwop Reign, and Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Nav.

Since sharing with fans that the first of multiple albums was almost finished back in March 2020, Skrillex, who mysteriously wiped his Instagram back in June, has remained tight-lipped on any further details. Considering his recent concerted foray into the world of hip-hop, his fans will have to tide themselves over with quick-bite singles like "Selection" until he provides some clarity on the recording process. He has also spent time in the studio with Incubus co-founder and guitarist Mike Einziger, Top Dawg Entertainment artist Zacari, and Mike D of iconic rap-rock group The Beastie Boys, among others.

Lil Tecca's Virgo World is set to drop in full by way of Republic Records this Friday, September 18th. You can check out the full tracklist below.

FOLLOW SKRILLEX:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex

Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex

Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex

Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

FOLLOW LIL TECCA:

Facebook: facebook.com/LilTecca

Twitter: twitter.com/liltecca

Instagram: instagram.com/liltecca

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kkXd1P