October 27, 2021
Lil Texas On Performing Nude at EDC Las Vegas: "A State of Pure, Unadulterated Hardcore Energy"
"I aim to provide a level of unmatched entertainment during my sets so I had to bring out the big guns."
Parker Day Photography

In a scene as unpredictable as electronic dance music, fortune favors the bold.

Just ask Lil Texas, who has made a name for himself as EDM's most magnetic black sheep. Operating in a community that often feeds off of schadenfreude, the DJ and Lady Gaga collaborator stiff-arms critics into the dirt with his unapologetic bravado. Riding the hardcore cadence of his ferocious "Texcore" sound, few artists can match his no-holds-barred, bucking bronco-style performances.

But out of all his antics, this may be his most brazen.

Lil Texas, a music producer and trailblazer whose bio calls him "the Western kink daddy," performed live at EDC Las Vegas over the weekend wearing nothing but two cowboy hats: one on his head and one covering his disco stick. The act only lasted a minute or so, but it made quite the impression.

"Earlier this year I was fairly certain EDC wasn’t going to be a thing so I tweeted, 'If EDC happens this year I’ll DJ naked,'" Lil Texas tells EDM.com. "To my surprise it did end up happening and I’m the kind of guy that stands by his word so there was no option. Showbiz baby."

Lil Texas says he practiced his routine before the festival in front of a close friend, who approved. And once the idea was set in stone, his personality did the rest.

Lil Texas On Performing Nude at EDC Las Vegas: "A State of Pure, Unadulterated Hardcore Energy"

"Honestly, I’m in a state of pure, unadulterated hardcore energy on stage so I was just smiling ear to ear enjoying myself. I’m quite the exhibitionist," Lil Texas continued. "I aim to provide a level of unmatched entertainment during my sets so I had to bring out the big guns—pun intended."

Lil Texas performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

Lil Texas performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

For someone with the audacity to drop a country-hardstyle song live at 300 BPM, this should come as no surprise.

Lil Texas' subversive persona is mirrored by his wholly singular approach to electronic music production, which sounds like a rave in a wood-chipper. For a proper introduction, take a spin of his official remix of "Sine From Above," a standout track from Gaga's record-breaking Chromatica LP featuring Elton John.

Lil Texas performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

Lil Texas performs at EDC Las Vegas 2021.

You can check out a clip from Lil Texas' NSFW EDC stage romp below.

FOLLOW LIL TEXAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/LilTexasMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/LILTEXAS
Instagram: instagram.com/liltexas
Spotifyspoti.fi/314xSVL

