Lil Uzi Vert Says His $24 Million Pink Diamond Was Ripped Out of His Head at Rolling Loud

Lil Uzi Vert's performance at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival back in May was almost his most costly performance ever.

At the beginning of this year, the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper had a pink "10 almost 11 carat" diamond surgically embedded in his forehead. The diamond cost $24 million and he said that he had been paying for it since 2017. Vert reportedly had it implanted in his forehead because he was afraid he'd lose it otherwise.

"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he said in a January 2021 tweet. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond."

Shortly after, he dove into the Rolling Loud faithful to crowd-surf, and he claims one of his fans ripped the diamond out of his forehead.

"I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," Vert told TMZ about his July performance in Miami. The "Bad and Boujee"-featured rapper was able to recover the diamond and he said he is "feeling good" and he didn't suffer any serious facial damage. Currently in place of the diamond is a bar piercing.

In a since-deleted tweet shared in February, he stated that he "might die" if the diamond wasn't removed properly and shared a strange photo of blood dripping from his forehead. He did have it removed earlier this summer but had it re-implanted for his Rolling Loud festival performance.