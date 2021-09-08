Lil Uzi Vert Says His $24 Million Pink Diamond Was Ripped Out of His Head at Rolling Loud
Lil Uzi Vert's performance at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival back in May was almost his most costly performance ever.
At the beginning of this year, the "XO Tour Llif3" rapper had a pink "10 almost 11 carat" diamond surgically embedded in his forehead. The diamond cost $24 million and he said that he had been paying for it since 2017. Vert reportedly had it implanted in his forehead because he was afraid he'd lose it otherwise.
"I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," he said in a January 2021 tweet. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond."
Shortly after, he dove into the Rolling Loud faithful to crowd-surf, and he claims one of his fans ripped the diamond out of his forehead.
Recommended Articles
Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles
On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.
Sensorium Galaxy Adds Armin van Buuren to Lineup for Upcoming VR DJ Sets
van Buuren joins Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox and more as artists scheduled to perform in Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM metaverse.
Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival
Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.
"I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out," Vert told TMZ about his July performance in Miami. The "Bad and Boujee"-featured rapper was able to recover the diamond and he said he is "feeling good" and he didn't suffer any serious facial damage. Currently in place of the diamond is a bar piercing.
In a since-deleted tweet shared in February, he stated that he "might die" if the diamond wasn't removed properly and shared a strange photo of blood dripping from his forehead. He did have it removed earlier this summer but had it re-implanted for his Rolling Loud festival performance.