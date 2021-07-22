Lil Uzi Vert Bought a Planet—Yes, a Planet—Bigger Than Jupiter, According to Grimes

It's no secret that music artists are known for making outrageous purchases. Just ask Drake, who forked up $395,000 for a mattress made with gold brass and horsehair.

It's tough to keep up with all the hubris and clout-chasing of the music industry's biggest stars, but the latest acquisition by Lil Uzi Vert is astronomically absurd. You'll get that pun in a moment.

According to Grimes, the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist has bought a planet—yes, a planet—bigger than Jupiter. She took to Twitter to claim that Uzi will become the first human to legally own a planet after purchasing WASP-127b, a gas giant exoplanet discovered in 2016.

Uzi quickly chimed in to clarify the bizarro claim, which is apparently actually coming to fruition. In his own ensuing tweet he included the hashtag #neuralink, suggesting he's working with Elon Musk's neurotechnology corporation to make the purchase a reality.

Considering Musk's relationship with Grimes, with whom he raises a real child named X Æ A-Xii, the news of the galactic purchase seems completely real—and imminent.

Uzi revealed back in February that he was working on new music with Grimes, tweeting that they're "making hits." However, mum's been the word since and they have yet to announce any more information on the music in question, which is believed to still be in production.

Maybe they can jet up to WASP-127b on one of Musk's SpaceX rockets and finish there.