LimeWire Announces Partnership With Powerhouse Ibiza Nightclubs
LimeWire NFT holders will soon have the opportunity to indulge in a taste of Ibiza's high life.
As part of a newly minted partnership between LimeWire and Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, LimeWire Originals NFT holders will enjoy free VIP access to both clubs for free throughout the 2022 season. Both establishments are consistently recognized as among the world's leading clubbing destinations.
LimeWire, the defunct music piracy-turned NFT platform, is betting on a big summer season return for the Ibiza club circuit, which had been dormant due to the impact of the pandemic.
LimeWire is building out utility for their flagship NFT offering in coordination with two of the world's leading nightlife destinations, Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza.
"Providing our LimeWire Original holders with exclusive access during this first full season since the pandemic sets the benchmark for the types of real-life experiences we intend to unlock for our customers," Paul and Julian Zehetmayr, LimeWire's Co-CEOs said in a joint statement. "This is the first of many LimeWire partnerships, which will bring NFT music experiences to life—beyond just visual art."
Fans of the Ibiza club circuit need only add their email to the waitlist for an opportunity to snag one of the coveted digital collectibles. A small batch of just 500 will be made available for pre-sale as part of the partnership for fans seeking early access.