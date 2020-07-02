Lindsey Stirling Launches Fund to Provide Financial Support to Fans Amid Pandemic

Lindsey Stirling has launched a new charitable initiative aimed at supporting fans who are currently experiencing the pitfalls of COVID-19.

The award-winning dance-pop violinist recently announced her Upside Fund, a nonprofit that directs funds to alleviate the financial hardships contrived by the pandemic. Anyone who requires immediate economic assistance, such as housing, food, rent, utilities, and medical bills, is eligible.

The fund, which is named after her single "The Upside," is a 501c3 nonprofit that is now accepting tax-deductible donations. According to Riff Magazine, Stirling has already donated hundreds of thousands of dollars since April. "All of us have felt the effects of COVID-19,” said Stirling in a press release issued to announce the initiative. "If this would have happened when I was just starting out, it could have been the end of my career. With so many people at risk of losing everything, I knew I had to do something."

"I started encouraging my fans who are struggling financially to apply for assistance through my website so that I can try to help," she continued. "Those of us fortunate enough to be able to give back have a responsibility to do whatever we can to help those who are in jeopardy during this hard time. It’s time for us to come together with our communities and lift where we stand."

You can make a donation to Stirling's Upside Fund here and apply for assistance here.

