Someone Snuck Into a Liquid Stranger Show Through the Venue's Air Ducts

Liquidity is a superhuman power one person conjured while sneaking into a Liquid Stranger show in Houston, Texas.

An unexpected guest apparently broke in through the ceilings of the venue, wriggling through the air ducts and into the men's bathroom at Liquid Stranger's recent show at Ayva.

A video shared by a fan, which appears to be a screengab from Snapchat, is captioned: "Dude just snuck in through the ceiling." It shows a young man stepping on the bathroom's hand dryer and his other foot on the bathroom's mirror. As the board from the ceiling falls on his back, he jumps on the sink and then onto the floor.

The man did stay at the show, according to a number of responses on Twitter.

Liquid Stranger is currently on his North American Dimensions tour, with support from Ravenscoon, Tape B and Tripp St. Upcoming stops include New York, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and more.

Liquid Stranger recently wrapped up a performance at his own Wakaan Music Festival. The event launched in 2019 but had to go on a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year's return was a memorable one for the bass music star and festival organizer. Attendees were treated to a bass-fueled lineup featuring LSDREAM, CloZee, Wreckno and A Hundred Drums, among others.

FOLLOW LIQUID STRANGER:

Facebook: facebook.com/liquidstranger

Twitter: twitter.com/LiquidStranger

Instagram: instagram.com/liquidstranger

Spotify: spoti.fi/3cPNZtC