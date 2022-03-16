Listen to an Early Demo of Skrillex and Kill The Noise's Timeless 2014 Single, "Recess"

Skip to main content
Kill The Noise has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest electronic songs of the last decade.

Many of the songs on Skrillex's seminal 2014 debut album, Recess, are regarded as classics. But one of the record's most memorable cuts is its titular track, a collaboration with Kill The Noise, Fatman Scoop and Michael Angelakos of Passion Pit. The album's namesake single combined the talents of two virtuosic music producers with the stentorian vocals of its iconic singer-songwriters.

Seeing as Monday was the eight-year anniversary of Recess, Kill The Noise took to social media to share a look at what "Recess" sounded like before Scoop and Angelakos joined in. Guided by some light commentary from the EMBRACƎ producer, fans are able to listen to an early demo version, which was created in February 2013.

Kill The Noise is currently preparing the release of EMBRACƎ, his sophomore album, slated to arrive in 2022. He'll soon hit the road for a tour dedicated to the album, beginning with two shows in Miami, including a hotly anticipated performance at Ultra Music Festival.

