Listen to a Preview of AREA21's New Upcoming Single

Martin Garrix and Maejor's collaborative project is set to make its grand return later this week.

Martin Garrix and Maejor's AREA21 have revealed the final puzzle piece of their momentous return, an audio preview of their forthcoming single.

AREA21 haven't publicly announced the name of the track yet, but fans are tentatively calling it "La La La." The song falls in the same vein as the alien-themed duo's previous releases, perhaps most in line with "We Did It." It features the dance-pop style of Garrix's radio-friendly releases and bars from Maejor, a formula they've perfected like the veterans they are.

It's difficult to believe that AREA21's debut single "Spaceships" came all the way back in April 2016. However, fans can let out a sigh of relief since the duo is primed to nix their hiatus with the release of this song on Friday, April 9th. They have also been teasing a new album, which Garrix said is "like Gorillaz meets Outkast meets little bit of Daft Punk."

Check out the preview below, courtesy of AREA21's Instagram.

FOLLOW AREA21:

Facebook: facebook.com/area21

Twitter: twitter.com/area21

Instagram: instagram.com/area21

Spotify: spoti.fi/34whOez