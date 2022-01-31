Skip to main content
Listen to a Preview of Flume's First Original Music In Two Years, "Say Nothing"

"Say Nothing" is a collaboration with rising singer-songwriter MAY-A.

Matsu

Flume has announced the release date of "Say Nothing," a brand new original track featuring vocals from Australian compatriot MAY-A.

Due out this Wednesday, February 2nd, the song will arrive alongside an eerie music video and a live Q&A session with Flume. There's no doubt that a hot topic will be his highly anticipated upcoming studio album, which will be his first since 2016's critically acclaimed Skin.

The virtuosic dance music producer has sporadically teased the project since late 2019, when he told Billboard he was "on a mission" to finish it after releasing March's Hi This Is Flume tape. Flume confirmed the album in a 2020 radio interview and went on to unveil some of its visual components in an ensuing NFT drop. He also recently fanned the flames of the record by teasing a massive collaboration with Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn.

The world premiere of "Say Nothing" is scheduled for February 2nd at 2PM PT (5PM ET, 10PM GMT). In the meantime, check out a preview of the sultry track below.

Listen to a Preview of Flume's First Original Music In Two Years, "Say Nothing"

"Say Nothing" will be Flume's first original music in nearly two years. His last original song came back in March 2020, when he released "The Difference," a collaboration with Toro y Moi that went on to receive a Grammy nod in the category of Best Dance Recording.

Despite the gap in originals, he's released a number of remixes, starting with an official remix of Eiffel 65's inescapable "Blue (Da Ba Dee)" in July 2020. He then took on Danny L Harle's "On A Mountain" with a wonky rework before releasing a drum & bass remix of PinkPantheress' "Noticed I cried" last week.

