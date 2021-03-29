RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.
Author:
Publish date:

RL Grime/ISOxo (via Facebook)

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.

Last week, RL Grime shared the news of a "big banger" dropping soon. Just three days later, he's now offered fans a preview of "Stinger," a massive bass track produced alongside ISOxo.

The menacing "Stinger" sounds like a natural fit in Grime's catalog. The song's preview boasts a snippet of its verse, which features haunting, cinematic sound design akin to "Reims," his fan-favorite track that appeared on 2017's seminal Nova LP. The audio stops short of the drop, but fans can easily discern that it will be a big one considering the production prowess of his collaborator, ISOxo.

With a unique approach to bass music production and a riveting sound all his own, ISOxo is one of the trap music's scenes golden geese. After making a name for himself on SoundCloud with a number of monster unofficial edits, the San Diego-based artist made a splash with the Knock2-assisted "RADIAL," one of the most heavily-supported trap songs in the DJ community in 2020, and "Powermove," a blistering collaboration with PEEKABOO released on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint. 

"Stinger" will officially drop this Friday, April 2nd via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint. You can check out the official preview below.

FOLLOW RL GRIME:

Facebook: facebook.com/RLGrime
Twitter: twitter.com/RLGRIME
Instagram: instagram.com/rlgrime
Spotify: spoti.fi/3hKdCfc

FOLLOW ISOXO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ISOxo
Twitter: twitter.com/isoxo_
Instagram: instagram.com/isoxo_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dwtO3h

Related

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces "Big Banger" Dropping Next Week

The song will be RL Grime's first official release since his fall 2020 collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

RL Grime T-Pain
NEWS

T-Pain Teases Potential Collaboration with RL Grime

T-Pain and RL Grime could be in a mansion in Wiscansin right now.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to RL Grime's Preview Mix of Forthcoming Sable Valley Compilation, Including Whethan Collab

The compilation will feature his highly anticipated collaboration with Whethan, "Outta Here."

Black-and-white photo of bass music DJ/producer RL Grime during performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

RL Grime and graves Share Gritty Music Video for "Arcus"

RL Grime and graves' new music video was directed by Arnaud Bresson.

RL Grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Compilation from RL Grime's Sable Valley Imprint

The compilation features tracks from Whethan, Holly, Knock2, and more.

RL Grime
NEWS

RL Grime Announces 9th Halloween Mix is Approaching

It's almost that time of year.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Electro Track

It sounds an awful lot like Lights on the vocals.