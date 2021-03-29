RL Grime Shares Preview of Massive Upcoming Collaboration With ISOxo, "Stinger": Listen

A trap music vet is colliding with one of the genre's most promising artists.

Last week, RL Grime shared the news of a "big banger" dropping soon. Just three days later, he's now offered fans a preview of "Stinger," a massive bass track produced alongside ISOxo.

The menacing "Stinger" sounds like a natural fit in Grime's catalog. The song's preview boasts a snippet of its verse, which features haunting, cinematic sound design akin to "Reims," his fan-favorite track that appeared on 2017's seminal Nova LP. The audio stops short of the drop, but fans can easily discern that it will be a big one considering the production prowess of his collaborator, ISOxo.

With a unique approach to bass music production and a riveting sound all his own, ISOxo is one of the trap music's scenes golden geese. After making a name for himself on SoundCloud with a number of monster unofficial edits, the San Diego-based artist made a splash with the Knock2-assisted "RADIAL," one of the most heavily-supported trap songs in the DJ community in 2020, and "Powermove," a blistering collaboration with PEEKABOO released on Zeds Dead's Deadbeats imprint.

"Stinger" will officially drop this Friday, April 2nd via RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint. You can check out the official preview below.

