October 19, 2021
Another Teaser of The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's Collab Has Leaked: Listen

Micaiah Carter/Alexander Wessely

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's forthcoming collaboration, dubbed "Moth to a Flame," drops this week.
New snippets of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's highly anticipated collaboration have officially hit the web. 

In a frustratingly short, 10-second teaser clip posted to Instagram Stories shared by an individual close to the iconic dance music trio—and tagging both Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd—fans are able to hear a bite-sized preview of the track.  

Even if he hadn't tagged the artists, however, there's little doubt the internet would have quickly identified the song for what it is. The Story was later reposted to The Weeknd's dedicated subreddit, where it quickly gained traction.

Given the brevity of the clip, it's hard to comprehensively define the song's characteristics at this point. But at first listen it surely seems to fit within the bright, uplifting, synthwave-inspired sound The Weeknd has been releasing as of late, such as in his recent single "Take My Breath."

After Swedish House Mafia strongly intimated a collaboration with The Weeknd was on the horizon during an interview with Dutch publication, Algemeen Dagblad, fans were treated to their first teaser in late September. That clip was equally short, but it did feature what sounded like an opening lyric, "Like a moth to a flame," which has since led fans to feverishly dissect the meaning of the line in search of clues. 

Swedish House Mafia today confirmed that "Moth to a Flame" will officially hit streaming platforms this week.

