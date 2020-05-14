Dallas Nightlife Takes a Brutal Blow with Closing of Iconic Club Lizard Lounge

After 28 years of operation as the go-to hub of electronic dance music at the epicenter of Dallas nightlife, iconic local venue Lizard Lounge is tragically closing its doors for good.

Citing increased costs to maintain its business due to the impact of COVID-19, Lizard Lounge owner Don Nedler took to Facebook to share the devastating news.

"We had to make the most difficult decision today. After 28 years, we’re going to close Lizard Lounge," he wrote. "The cost to maintain the business during the shutdown was overwhelming. I’d like to thank our employees. They‘re the best I’m the business. Thank you to everyone who enjoyed an evening, celebrated a special event or just came by for a drink and some great music. I’ve loved every minute of it and I’m not gonna lie, this one stings.

However, Nedler ended the post with an optimistic note.

"We have plans though. There will be a tomorrow and we have a plan for the future. The world we knew has changed and we had to change to survive."

Reactions from from all over the EDM world are pouring in.