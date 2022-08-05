Skip to main content
10 More Years of Lollapalooza: Festival Strikes New Deal With City of Chicago

10 More Years of Lollapalooza: Festival Strikes New Deal With City of Chicago

Lollapalooza has generated nearly $2 billion for Chicago's economy since 2010, contributing $305.1 million in 2021.

LD Systems

Lollapalooza has generated nearly $2 billion for Chicago's economy since 2010, contributing $305.1 million in 2021.

For all of us on the Lollapolooza train—we’re not getting it off of it anytime soon.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that the city's long-running music festival, held annually in Grant Park, will take place for at least another 10 years.

Lightfoot publicly called Lollapalooza "not only a significant economic driver for our city, but a truly iconic Chicago summer festival."

The Chicago Tribune reports a contract between C3 Presents and the city of Chicago calls for the Chicago Park District to receive a share of all C3 revenue streams ranging from 5% to 20%, including admission, goods and services, licensing sales, sponsorships and streaming. The deal also states that the maximum number of attendees can’t exceed 115,000 at any time.

illenium lollapalooza

ILLENIUM performs at Lollapalooza.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

whyte fang
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland Announces Headlining Whyte Fang Debut In Los Angeles

It's full speed ahead for the Whyte Fang revival.

By Cameron Sunkel8 minutes ago
eliminate
MUSIC RELEASES

Eliminate and XAELO Team Up for Emotive Single, "Nothing Left"

Eliminate's latest melodic trap offering cuts deep.

By Cameron Sunkel29 minutes ago
ray volpe
INTERVIEWS

Raves, Resilience and Rapture: How Ray Volpe Overcame His Lowest Moment to Produce a Game-Changing Record

On a crusade to "change everyone’s minds" in the midst of a low point in his career, Volpe produced "Legend of the Volpetron," a microcosm of his grind and grit.

By Jason Heffler2 hours ago

The contract also reportedly calls for organizers to hire minority and women-owned business subcontractors, commit $2.2 million to Chicago Public Schools and additional capital funding for Grant Park tennis court renovation, and mandated festival dates during the last weekend of July or the first weekend in August.

"I am thrilled to come to this agreement that will ensure Lollapalooza is here to stay for the next decade—bringing music, culture, and joy to both residents and tourists for years to come," Lightfoot added. "I thank C3 Presents and our partners who made this agreement and famous festival possible."

While the contract now mandates Lollapalooza stay in Chicago for at least another decade, it also reportedly offers the option of a five-year extension. It’s estimated that Chicago will bank nearly $4 billion from of the new deal. According to city officials, Lollapalooza has generated nearly $2 billion for the city's economy since 2010, contributing $305.1 million in 2021, per CBS Chicago.

Lollapalooza has already announced the dates for next year’s festival, returning August 3-6, 2023. Tickets are on sale here.

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza
Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza/
Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza 

Related

Lollapalooza
NEWS

Chicago is Giving Out Over 1,000 Free Lollapalooza Passes to Vaccinated Residents

The city of Chicago has offered a unique perk for music festival-goers fans as it enters its final reopening phase.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Marshmello, ILLENIUM, More Top Diversified Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza's lineup truly has something to offer festival attendees of all ages and musical tastes.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Chicago's Lollapalooza 2021 is a Go—And at "Near-To Or Full-Capacity"

An official announcement is expected to arrive next week along with the event's headlining artists.

Lollapalooza Chicago
EVENTS

Lollapalooza Ramps Up Personnel to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Screening Measures

Lollapalooza's COVID-19 rules will require proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test in order to enter Grant Park.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Fentanyl Will Be Circulating at Lollapalooza 2022, Chicago DEA Warns

The iconic music festival returns to Chicago July 28th.

E8ZhFL9VoAcbPAJ
EVENTS

Dance Music Artists Aim to Impress—And Surprise—In Triumphant Return to Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza was the first time most of the festival's talent had been on a stage in nearly two long years.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Here's the Schedule and Set Times for Lollapalooza 2022

Performances by Black Coffee, Kaskade, REZZ, CloZee, ZHU and many more are on tap in the Windy City.

Lollapalooza
EVENTS

Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Lollapalooza is the latest major music festival to bite the dust amid the global pandemic.