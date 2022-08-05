10 More Years of Lollapalooza: Festival Strikes New Deal With City of Chicago

For all of us on the Lollapolooza train—we’re not getting it off of it anytime soon.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that the city's long-running music festival, held annually in Grant Park, will take place for at least another 10 years.

Lightfoot publicly called Lollapalooza "not only a significant economic driver for our city, but a truly iconic Chicago summer festival."

The Chicago Tribune reports a contract between C3 Presents and the city of Chicago calls for the Chicago Park District to receive a share of all C3 revenue streams ranging from 5% to 20%, including admission, goods and services, licensing sales, sponsorships and streaming. The deal also states that the maximum number of attendees can’t exceed 115,000 at any time.

ILLENIUM performs at Lollapalooza. Chris Yoder

The contract also reportedly calls for organizers to hire minority and women-owned business subcontractors, commit $2.2 million to Chicago Public Schools and additional capital funding for Grant Park tennis court renovation, and mandated festival dates during the last weekend of July or the first weekend in August.

"I am thrilled to come to this agreement that will ensure Lollapalooza is here to stay for the next decade—bringing music, culture, and joy to both residents and tourists for years to come," Lightfoot added. "I thank C3 Presents and our partners who made this agreement and famous festival possible."

While the contract now mandates Lollapalooza stay in Chicago for at least another decade, it also reportedly offers the option of a five-year extension. It’s estimated that Chicago will bank nearly $4 billion from of the new deal. According to city officials, Lollapalooza has generated nearly $2 billion for the city's economy since 2010, contributing $305.1 million in 2021, per CBS Chicago.

Lollapalooza has already announced the dates for next year’s festival, returning August 3-6, 2023. Tickets are on sale here.

FOLLOW LOLLAPALOOZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/lollapalooza

Instagram: instagram.com/lollapalooza/

Twitter: twitter.com/lollapalooza