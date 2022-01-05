Lollapalooza Co-Founder Ted Gardner Dead at 74

Ted Gardner, who co-founded Chicago's iconic Lollapalooza festival alongside Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, has died at the age of 74. He passed away on December 28th, 2021 after battling an unspecified illness, Pollstar reports.

Prior to launching Lollapalooza, Gardner was the full-time manager of Jane's Addiction starting in 1989. He and Farrell in 1991 went on to host the inaugural festival, which was reportedly set up at the time as a farewell tour for the band.

In addition to co-founding Lollapalooza, Gardner was a prolific rock manager who worked with Queens of the Stone Age and The Verve, among others. Originally from Melbourne, he and his wife, Nikki Brown, looked after a myriad of bands in Los Angeles for over 25 years, such as The Cramps, Rose Tattoo, and The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

"Aside from Roger Davies, Ted was the only artist manager from Australia who constantly had global successes with his acts," said veteran agent and longtime friend John Sinclair, per Pollstar. "He was tough, strong and powerful but also a very good and loyal man."

We at EDM.com express our sincere condolences to the family, fans, friends, and loved ones of Ted Gardner.